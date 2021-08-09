SimiGon (LON:SIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.50

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.36.

SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops and supplies learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for the defense and civilian organizations in North America, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, mission debriefing, homeland security, and entertainment; and KnowBook, a platform for learning, training, planning, and debriefing; and AirTrack, a passenger in-flight entertainment system.

