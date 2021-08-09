Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.88. 18,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,543. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.15.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.89.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.