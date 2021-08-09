Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.88. 18,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,543. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.89.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

