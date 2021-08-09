Bonk Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bonk

Bonk is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

