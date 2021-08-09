AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0880 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $21.55 million and $965,785.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.39 or 0.00815859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00103841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039948 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,897,155 coins and its circulating supply is 244,897,154 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

