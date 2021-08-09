Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $668,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,590 shares of company stock valued at $23,409,099 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $75,099,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

