Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $18,138.76 and $312.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00136580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00145388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,751.17 or 1.00504659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.76 or 0.00777127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.