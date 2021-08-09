$1.78 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.75. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,583.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. iA Financial began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

