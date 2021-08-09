Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys 1,532 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $81.52. 251,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,790. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

