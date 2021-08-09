Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMKBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMKBY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.79. 150,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,511. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

