Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Piscataqua Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.0% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $4.41 on Monday, reaching $370.12. 100,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,646. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $365.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

