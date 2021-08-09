W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director Purchases $45,360.00 in Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE WTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $444.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 3.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 457.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 757,539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

