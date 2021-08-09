Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.77-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.65. Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $33.52. 12,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.