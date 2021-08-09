Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Cap of $337.52 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 103.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $337.52 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $10.54 or 0.00022757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,331.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.23 or 0.06805751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00366547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.78 or 0.01294525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00127286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.29 or 0.00581216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00340984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00282062 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

