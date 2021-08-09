$11.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $11.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.60 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.95 billion to $46.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.85 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

