$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.87. 1,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

