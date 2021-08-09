Frontier Market Cap Hits $44.16 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $44.16 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103776 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039842 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

