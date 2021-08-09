Achain Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Achain has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 63.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00084857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103776 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

