Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

