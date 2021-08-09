$1.50 EPS Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

EEFT traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.63. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 378,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 373,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

