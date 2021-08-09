Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.14). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,960,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,994,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,484. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

