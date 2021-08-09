Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,354,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.16. 72,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

