Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $15.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.75. 129,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

