Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.25 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.40. 57,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,063. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.20.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.86.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.