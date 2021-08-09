UniLayer One Day Volume Reaches $5.14 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.46 or 0.00820762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00103962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00039902 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,565,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.