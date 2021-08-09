Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Reaches $9.71 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $117,375.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

