TTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Upbit and Bibox. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.46 or 0.00820762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00103962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00039902 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

