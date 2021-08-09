$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.33. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

