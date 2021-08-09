Noku Market Cap Reaches $8.64 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $23,267.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.46 or 0.00820762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00103962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00039902 BTC.

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

