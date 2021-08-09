AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $129.97. 18,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,006. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

