Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 5.7% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.79. 512,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,831,770. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $527.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.