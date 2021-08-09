Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $228.84. The stock had a trading volume of 123,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

