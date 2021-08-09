Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock valued at $781,352,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.34. 257,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

