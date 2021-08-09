Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $350.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

