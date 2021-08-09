Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.09. 967,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,312,770. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

