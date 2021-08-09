Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 217,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

