Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

INTC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 401,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

