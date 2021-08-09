L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $93.80. 38,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,834. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $94.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $262.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

