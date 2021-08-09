Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAWW. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

AAWW stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.01.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

