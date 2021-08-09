Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock remained flat at $$8.86 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $211.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.61. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.