Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.32. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

