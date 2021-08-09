Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 5,273 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $366,895.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.58. 13,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,379. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after buying an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 55,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

