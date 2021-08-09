Bernadette M. Sohler Sells 1,000 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $107,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Middlesex Water stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.84. 8,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 40.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 1,060.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

