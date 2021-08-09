Christopher J. Bowick Sells 20,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,768,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

