Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Sells £99,450 in Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) insider Phil Higgins sold 65,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £99,450 ($129,932.06).

Shares of SWG traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 149.50 ($1.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.48. The company has a market cap of £35.60 million and a PE ratio of 256.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Shearwater Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

