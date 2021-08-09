Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $304.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.80 million and the highest is $312.04 million. Alkermes reported sales of $265.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,132 shares of company stock worth $8,440,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALKS remained flat at $$28.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 72,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.45, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

