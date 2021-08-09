$0.72 EPS Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,254. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

