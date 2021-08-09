$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBBY traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 121,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.