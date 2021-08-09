Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.53 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

CNI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 92,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,806. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

