Azuki (AZUKI) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $38,798.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00146145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,211.62 or 0.99740666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00768493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

