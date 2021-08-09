Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.0577

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $522,474.91 and $85,245.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

